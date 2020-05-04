Strong storms with wind & hail possible this evening

Another cluster of severe thunderstorms has developed to the west into Missouri and Arkansas and is tracking ESE through the late afternoon.
This system looks like it will hold together and bring a threat of damaging wind gusts and hail through the late afternoon and evening hours. Some models are hinting at a second wave of potentially stronger storms into the later evening hours where damaging wind gusts and hail will again be possible, stay weather aware.
Storms should end into early Tuesday morning with low temperatures staying warm in the middle 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with another weak cold front bringing scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to North Alabama, high temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Cooler air will settle in behind the cold front on Wednesday with temperatures only in the upper 60s to low 70s with a few isolated showers. Temperatures will be well below average for Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 60s! Another system will move through on Friday bringing more widespread rainfall and scattered thunderstorms.
The good news is we dry out by Mother’s Day weekend but temps will stay cooler in the 60s and low 70s. The long term temperature outlook for mid-May is looking well below average for this time of year.
