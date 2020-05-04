One killed in Harvest overnight shooting

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is dead and a woman is in custody after a deadly shooting in Harvest early Monday morning.
It happened just after midnight at a home on Gibbon Drive, that’s just off Pine Grove Rd. and Nick Davis Rd.
We’re told the man was dead when deputies arrived.
Investigators tell us the person in custody has not formally been arrested or charged at this time. They believe she knew the victim, but wouldn’t say exactly how.
The victim has not yet been publicly identified.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.