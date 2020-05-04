North Alabama courthouses, public offices starting to reopen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple courthouses and public county offices in North Alabama have plans to reopen after closing due to COVID-19 concerns.
COLBERT COUNTY
- Commission: Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Limiting access to offices, but are not requiring a face covering to enter. If people want masks they have them to give out.
DEKALB COUNTY
- Courthouse: Closed at least through May 15. Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson is taking appointments if people need something.
JACKSON COUNTY
- Commission: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Senior citizens and the disabled, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. closed for cleaning, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. open to the general public
- County Offices: Open
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
- Courthouse: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m as of Friday, April 24. Everyone older than 10 must wear a mask. Drive-thru open for people without mask or for those who prefer to stay in their car.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
- Courthouse: Open Monday, May 11
- Maximum of 10 people in the courthouse at one time
LIMESTONE COUNTY
- County Offices: open Monday, May 11
- Senior Centers: Closed
MADISON COUNTY
- Courthouse: Open Monday, May 4 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. You can only enter on the West side, you need a face covering, hands sanitized and must follow social distancing.
- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Opening Monday, May 4 under normal hours for pistol permits, records and criminal investigations.
- All Madison County government buildings, including the Sheriff’s Office buildings, will still be following CDC guidelines. Access to the lobbies in the Criminal Investigations Division, Records Division, and Pistol Permit Office, will be limited to two citizens at a time, and those citizens MUST maintain a minimum of six feet between each other. Additionally, All citizens entering any Sheriff’s Office buildings must wear some type of face covering that covers the mouth and nose.
MARSHALL COUNTY
- Courthouse: Closed until May 18, 2020
- All Satellite Offices: Closed until May 18, 2020
- Visit the Marshall County website
MORGAN COUNTY
- Courthouse: Open Monday, May 4, 2020
This list will be updated as more information is announced.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.