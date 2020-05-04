New Market mobile home catches fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An abandoned mobile home caught fire Monday morning in the New Market area.
The fire broke out at a mobile home near the corner of Butler Road and Walker Lane.
Firefighters on-scene tell us that no one was hurt.
We are told that the mobile home had been abandoned for years because of previous storm damage.
The owner of the structure told firefighters they could let the fire burn itself out.
Firefighters stayed on-scene to make sure the fire didn’t spread.
