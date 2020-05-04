New feeding program for Madison County students

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Another feeding program has been announced for students in the Madison County School System.
through July.
Montgomery YMCA partnered with the Heart of the Valley YMCA to serve meals for these students.
The schedule begins Tuesday, May 5, and will continue through July 31. It is Monday through Friday.
Here are the locations and times.
· 11 a.m. - 1 .m. - Riverton Elementary school
· 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. - Hazel Green Elementary School
· 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Madison Cross Roads Elementary School
· 12:00 p.m. - 12:20 p.m. - Owens Cross Roads meal distribution
· 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Harvest Elementary School
