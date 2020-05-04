3M, Decatur City Schools reach deal; 3M buys Brookhaven Middle for $1.25 million

A joint statement released last week says, in part: “3M and Decatur City Schools Board of Education are pleased to announce that 3M has agreed to purchase the property that houses the former Brookhaven Middle School. This purchase will enable the board to use the proceeds of the sale to address capital needs as outlined in the DCS system’s capital plan. The sale will also allow 3M the opportunity to continue its environmental assessment of the site. The school was built on a former municipal landfill, which 3M is now assessing as part of its ongoing PFAS examination of certain local landfills.”