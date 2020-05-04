3M, Decatur City Schools reach deal; 3M buys Brookhaven Middle for $1.25 million

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Schools and 3M have reached a deal to sell Brookhaven Middle School to the chemical company for $1.25 million. This would settle a potential lawsuit between the school system and 3M. The schools claim 3M contaminated the Brookhaven campus.
The school is on a closed landfill that was used several years ago to dispose of chemical byproducts from 3M manufacturing. Recent evaluations found chemicals still detectable in surface water at the site. A more comprehensive soil and groundwater study is underway now.
A joint statement released last week says, in part: “3M and Decatur City Schools Board of Education are pleased to announce that 3M has agreed to purchase the property that houses the former Brookhaven Middle School. This purchase will enable the board to use the proceeds of the sale to address capital needs as outlined in the DCS system’s capital plan. The sale will also allow 3M the opportunity to continue its environmental assessment of the site. The school was built on a former municipal landfill, which 3M is now assessing as part of its ongoing PFAS examination of certain local landfills.”
A spokesperson for 3M said the closing of the deal should be complete in a few weeks.
Superintendent Michael Douglas spoke about the deal with our news partners at the Decatur Daily. “We’re excited to sell the property and eliminate the expense of maintenance and upkeep of the site,” Douglas said.
3M also is also investigating other historical disposal sites in Morgan and Lawrence counties that may hold 3M waste, including Deer Springs landfill in Flint, a landfill at Old Moulton Road/Mud Tavern, and a dump site on Lawrence County 222, the company said
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.