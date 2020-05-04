Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee confirmed virus cases jump 36% in one week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has seen a 36% jump in new coronavirus cases in the past week. Health officials on Sunday reported 516 new coronavirus cases, pushing Tennessee’s total to at least 13,177. A week ago Sunday, the state had at least 9,667 confirmed cases. Last week the state saw a spike in positive cases from prison inmates and workers at a privately run prison. Officials announced Friday that all inmates and prison staff statewide will be tested. A total of 210 people in Tennessee have died from the virus. Republican Gov. Bill Lee is allowing salons and barbershops to reopen Wednesday in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
FATAL FIRE-ARREST
Tennessee man arrested after body found in burning apartment
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A west Tennessee man has been arrested in the weekend death of another man whose body was found in a burning apartment. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 33-year-old David Glynn Riggs of Humboldt was arrested Sunday on a reckless homicide charge. A TBI statement says police and fire crews responding to a call of a smoky odor at a Humboldt apartment found the body of an 84-year-old man inside. Riggs was being held without bond in the Gibson County Jail. It's not immediately known whether Riggs had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
NRA FINANCES
NRA cutting staff and salaries amid coronavirus pandemic
The National Rifle Association has been cutting staff and salaries amid the coronavirus pandemic. The changes come against the backdrop of years of internal turmoil, legal challenges with regulators and a revolt among some of its members. And it comes at a time when gun-rights supporters are hoping the NRA can play an influential role in this year's election. Gun-control groups are mobilizing to influence the 2020 election and contend the NRA’s financial troubles will leave it incapable of playing a significant role in Trump’s campaign.
ABORTION-TENNESSEE
Judge blocks ordinance aimed at preventing certain abortions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a Tennessee city’s zoning ordinance that banned certain abortions. U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson issued an order Friday preliminarily blocking enforcement of the ordinance in Mt. Juliet. The zoning ordinance would have prevented abortion provider carafem from performing surgical abortions at its office in the Tennessee community. The Tennessean reports that the city’s regulations still allowed for medication abortions, up to about 10 weeks of pregnancy, but not surgical, which carafem was planning to offer. The judge noted that his order isn’t determinative of the issues raised in the lawsuit.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TUITION LAWSUITS
Unimpressed by online classes, college students seek refunds
Students at more than 25 universities are filing lawsuits demanding tuition refunds from their schools after finding that the online classes they're being offered don't match up to the classroom experience. The class-action lawsuits have been filed against prestigious private schools and large public universities alike. The suits reflect students’ growing frustration with online classes that schools scrambled to create as the coronavirus forced campuses across the nation to close last month. Colleges, though, reject the idea that refunds are in order. They insist that, after being forced to close by their states, they are still offering students a quality education.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONE GOOD THING-HOSPITAL MUSIC
St. Jude music therapists organize backyard jams for kids
Let’s get moving! That’s how Amy Love, a music therapist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, begins a video for her young patients as she sits cross-legged on a blanket in her backyard. Along with fellow music therapist Celeste Douglas and intern Abigail Parrish, Love has temporarily left the Memphis hospital to help ensure the safety of the severely ill children there. But the trio hasn’t given up on making them music. They’ve grabbed guitars and little drums, shakers and tambourines, as they record music videos at Love’s house. Her dog joins in on the fun.