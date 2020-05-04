Huntsville Hospital continues to see steady drop in COVID-19 testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been over a month since Huntsville Hospital opened up their fever and flu clinic on Governor’s Drive And during that time they’ve tested around 2,500 patients for COVID-19.
The good news is, they have not seen a spike in cases of the virus yet in Madison County.
The past few weeks the clinic has been seeing around 60 people a day.
And only one percent of the people tested have tested positive.
Greg Lochner with Huntsville Hospital tells us the number of people working at the clinic each day has gone way down.
When they opened it required five teams of people, now he says they only need two or three teams.
On Friday we told you Huntsville Hospital closed its Athens Limestone clinic.
We asked Lochner how much longer he thought the Governors Drive one would stay open. He says at least a few more weeks.
Now that people are starting to go back to work, they’ve had several large companies reach out to request tests.
“Jobs that are very close quarters, assembly lines, stuff like that, we are testing some of their employees as well. Working out situations where they can have some of their employees sent and tested,” Locher said.
The clinic opens at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.
We’ll be sure to update you if the hours change.
