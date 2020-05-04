Huntsville aiming for July completion of Cecil Ashburn lane expansion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Contractors working on the Cecil Ashburn lane expansion project are battling the elements.
Crews are currently working on stabilizing the rock face near the road, a process slowed by rainy conditions.
City spokesperson Kelly Schrimsher said “the contract completion date is the end of August, but [city engineers] remain hopeful that it will be open in July.”
Buenavista Mexican Cantina is located on the Hampton Cove side of the road.
Assistant manager Brandon Jimenez said the restaurant had overcome the Cecil Ashburn closure only to be followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think once the construction of it is completely done, I think the flow of traffic will be even better,” he said.
“We’re rolling with the punches right now, taking it day by day, doing this curbside thing we’ve never done, we’ve had to get used to doing that.”
Despite the twin challenges, the restaurant says it’s cooking free meals for children on Monday’s, roughly 800 meals over the last two weeks.
