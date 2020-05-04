2020 Helen Keller Festival canceled

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Helen Keller Festival is the latest high profile event to be canceled in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Board president Jamie Smith met with the Tuscumbia mayor and city council recently and made the decision.
It was originally set for June 25th-28th.
Smith spoke with our news partners at the Times Daily and said the decision was prudent, but disappointing. “We felt like we’d still have to limit the number of attendees, even in June and that would be virtually impossible because on Saturday night we could easily hit 900 people,” she said.
Safety aside, there are financial issues at play as well. Smith says the budget depends on sponsorships, and those have been impacted the business struggles in the past two months. “We know many of them had this event budgeted anyway, so we’re hoping they tell us to keep the sponsorship money until next year,” she said. “We’re trying now to come up with an incentive for that.”
