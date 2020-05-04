Decatur leaders concerned about transport of workers to coronavirus hot spot

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County is the Tennessee Valley hot spot, but some elected officials in Morgan County are worried about the spike spreading to their county.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and County Commission Chairman Ray Long both expressed concerns.
The article outlines the daily transportation of several people from Decatur to Farm Fresh Foods, a chicken processing plant in Guntersville.
People in Marshall County are pointing the finger at chicken processing plants, like this one, as potential culprits for the fast spread of the virus.
Morgan County has seen it’s numbers slowly increase over the past week, as of Wednesday morning the county sits at 74.
Marshall County is on the other end of the spectrum, it now has 342 and leads North Alabama in total confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Mayor Bowling said the ADPH is supposed to be tracing people with the virus to find out where they are and where they’ve been, but he said he’s gotten no information like that at all.
The state health officer said they’re doing as much contact tracing as possible, but resources are stretched thin and there are privacy concerns that restrict who can know the information.
For more on this story check it out in the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.