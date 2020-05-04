Franklin County sees spike in coronavirus cases

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Franklin County is a coronavirus hot spot in the state.
County commissioners, the probate judge and the EMA director believe the main reason for the spike is because people are tired of following the rules and they don’t want to wear masks.
“I just think people are getting tired. I mean, they’re getting tired of staying at home and they’re just more relaxed and they’re going out into the public. That’s when you need to start following the social distancing. I mean, that’s a big part of this, stay away from people and even if you’re out stay 6 feet away from people,” said EMA director Mary Glass.
“Even though we’re weeks into this, our numbers have gone up. But we need to keep practicing social distancing,” said commission chairman and probate judge Barry Moore.
As of Monday morning, there were 132 confirmed cases in Franklin County. This same time last week, there were only 42 confirmed cases.
The good news is no one in Franklin County has died from the virus.
“This is a serious matter. There have been people who lost lives. Right now, Franklin County does not have any deaths recorded, but this has a huge impact in a very serious matter. We need to take it serious,” said Moore.
One of the big companies in Franklin County is the Pilgrims Pride chicken plant.
On Monday, the corporate public relations team confirmed the company has had employees test positive for coronavirus. The company would not confirm how many employees have tested positive.
County leaders and health officials would not comment on the company's cases.
“We are unable to discuss the specific names of those industries due to policy and privacy,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“We have several industries around here. I’m not allowed to talk about industries and what they do,” said Moore.
