UAB updates visitor guidelines during the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Hospital instituted updated visitor guidelines on May 1.
As a result of ongoing COVID-19 transmission in Alabama, visitors to UAB Hospital are prohibited, except for those essential for the patient’s safety, emotional well-being, or physical care (compassionate care).
Patients undergoing complex and elective surgeries or procedures will be allowed to have one visitor or caregiver present.
Click here to read the visitor restriction guidance.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.