Troy University, Pike County Schools partner to manufacture PPE using 3D printers

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University and Pike County Schools are using time and technology to their advantage during the pandemic to manufacture Personal Protective Equipment for those in need.
Troy University Graphic Design Professor Edward Noriega is leading a team of students and volunteers in the community on the effort.
“Having access to the right technology at the right time with people who are willing to give up their time to be able to help out has been really empowering,” Noriega said.
His original team of eight has produced hundreds of face shields, ear extenders, and door hooks for medical personnel. After about a month into production, the team came to the realization that they needed more printers.
“The printing of the PPE is painfully slow and so if we don’t have more printers we are really limited in the amount of units that we can print,” Noriega said.
Originally Noriega sought after individuals in the community that had printers to join in on the effort, but now they have reached even further to find help. Noriega contacted Amy Garrett, the STEM Teacher for Pike County Schools to lend a hand.
“He reached out with me and I told him we would be more than happy to help and we have six table-top printers,” Garrett said. “I reached out to my students and they were more than willing to help.”
Now six more printers and 10 more students have joined in on the effort.
“The world’s not going to be the same, but as long as you’re trying to help get it as close to the same it feels good,” said eighth grade STEM student Jacob Powell.
“We really just want to make as many as we can to help as many people as we can,” Garrett said.
Making PPE was never something Garret said she thought her student would be making, but they are happy to join in the project.
“Oh it’s wonderful, it actually is great to know that you’re actually helping someone in need,” Garrett said.
Both Troy University and Pike County Schools are looking for monetary donations to purchase more 3D printers to make PPE.
Troy is pleased to have received donations from Southeast Gas, Troy Rotary Club, and Troy Regional Medical Center to purchase three additional printers.
If an individual or company would like to make a monetary donation they can contact Becky Watson in the office of development at Troy University at 334-670-3608.
To make a donation to Pike County Schools you can contact Pike County Schools.
