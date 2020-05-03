Severe weather downs large trees, causes widespread power outages in Tennessee

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WAFF) - A line of severe thunderstorms caused widespread power outages, uprooted trees, and some damage to homes on Sunday afternoon. Power was disrupted in downtown Lawrenceburg for at least an hour and additional outages were reported across the county.
Trees fell on numerous homes with varying degrees of structural damage and many roads were blocked. A communications tower at the West End Fire Hall collapsed which cut off emergency communications in western Lawrence County. A large tree fell on an unoccupied house along Granddaddy Road on Sunday Afternoon.
First responders from all Lawrence County Fire Departments worked to clear debris and personnel from the Lawrence County Highway Department, Sheriff’s Department, Loretto Fire, Officers from Lawrenceburg, Ethridge, Loretto, and St. Joseph Police Departments, and personnel from Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County EMA also responded.
