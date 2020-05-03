SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH through 8:00 PM

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and Lincoln (TN) Counties through 8:00 PM CDT. Wind gusts 65+ mph and large hail will be possible this afternoon and evening. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms continues to push ESE this evening and brings the threat of damaging wind gusts and also the potential of large hail to the counties along the Alabama and Tennessee state line. This line of storms has a history of producing widespread wind damage that has downed trees and also caused power outages for areas to our north and west. This severe threat will likely end after sunset tonight followed by some additional scattered rain showers and non-severe storms overnight, lows will be warm in the middle 60s.