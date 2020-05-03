SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH through 8:00 PM

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson and Lincoln (TN) Counties through 8:00 PM CDT. Wind gusts 65+ mph and large hail will be possible this afternoon and evening. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms continues to push ESE this evening and brings the threat of damaging wind gusts and also the potential of large hail to the counties along the Alabama and Tennessee state line. This line of storms has a history of producing widespread wind damage that has downed trees and also caused power outages for areas to our north and west. This severe threat will likely end after sunset tonight followed by some additional scattered rain showers and non-severe storms overnight, lows will be warm in the middle 60s.
The week will start off with mostly cloudy skies and isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, highs will be in the middle 80s. A few strong to marginally severe storms may be possible Monday afternoon and evening with the threat of strong wind gusts and hail.
Another chance at scattered rain showers and isolated storms will be possible on Tuesday as a weak cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will cool a bit into the 70s for Wednesday with clearing skies.
Much cooler air will settle in for the end of the week with highs staying well below average in the 60s! Right now, another system is likely going to move through on Friday and bring additional rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms.
The long-term temperatures trend for mid-May is looking much cooler for the eastern half of the United States.
