Restaurants and churches still closed during “safer-at-home” order

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people have mixed feelings about getting back to some kind of normal amid the coronavirus pandemic
Governor Ivey gave the okay for retail stores to open on Thursday, but places like restaurants and churches will stay closed.
This leaves restaurant owners to continue to rely on drive-thru and curb side service, like they have been for weeks.
Randy Helton, the owner of TailGaters Bar, said he is ready to get back to normal and it’s only fair restaurants should get to open if retails stores are.
Helton said when he does get reopen, it’s going to be tough.
“It’ll be like like starting a business over again, hopefully, when they free everybody to come out again to the restaurants that they will come and they will be here in droves," Helton said.
He said he’s thankful for his loyal customers that are still ordering curbside.
Governor Ivey said she will revisit when to open restaurants later this month.
Churches are in a similar spot, still without the green light to open their doors to their congregations.
Church-goers will still have to rely on the internet or social media for services.
Reverend Gregory Scott with Phillips Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Huntsville said following the guidelines are good for everyone involved, especially for those in his congregation who are, what he calls, seasoned saints.
“I feel that still continuing to keep our doors closed will be beneficial, not only to those seasoned saints but those who may be in high risk groups,” he said.
Phillips CME church will continue streaming services on social media until they're allowed to meet again in their building.
Reverend Scott encourages church goers to stay faithful during the Covid-19 pandemic.
