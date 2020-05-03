Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi health officials said Saturday that 10 more people have died of the novel coronavirus in Mississippi, bringing the state’s death toll to at least 291. The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 229 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, pushing the state’s total to 7,441. Nearly 400 new cases were reported statewide Friday _ the state’s highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. As the number of cases continues to rise, the state’s health department is warning those who have been tested and still waiting for results to remain at home.
VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi colleges holding virtual commencement for grads
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Commencement ceremonies in Mississippi are looking a bit different than usual as graduates began to receive their degrees via virtual celebrations. Alcorn State University awarded degrees to 466 students, including 73 graduate degrees, in ceremonies on Saturday. Mississippi State held its graduation ceremony on Friday. Four Mississippi schools _ Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, University of Mississippi and Jackson State will hold similar ceremonies for their graduates on Saturday, May 9. The University of Southern Mississippi plans its graduation ceremonies for students on its campuses in Hattiesburg and on the Gulf Coast in August.
FURNITURE PLANT CLOSURE
Furniture company to permanently close Mississippi facility
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A furniture manufacturing plant in Mississippi, open since 1985, is headed for closure. In a news release Wednesday, Flexsteel officials said their Starkville plant, along with a second facility in Dubuque, Iowa, will permanently close as soon as June. The Commercial Dispatch reports the closure could come “sooner or later based on business conditions." Flexsteel CEO Jerry Dittmer said deciding to close was extremely difficult. The Starkville facility has about 170 workers and primarily makes furniture products for recreational vehicles and hospitality customers
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi legislators assert control over virus money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are asserting control in a power struggle with the governor. The dispute is over who decides how to spend more than $1 billion the state is receiving from the federal government for coronavirus relief. Republican leaders of the House and Senate say the Mississippi Constitution gives spending authority to the Legislature. But, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says a state law gives the governor some spending power during emergencies. Legislators voted Friday to put most of the relief money into a fund that they control. Mississippi has more than 7,200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and at least 281 deaths from it.
HIGH MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Army Corps of Engineers closes spillway after river recedes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River has receded enough to prompt Friday’s closure of the final bays of a spillway north of New Orleans. The Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened April 3 after the river was at a high enough level that threatened New Orleans’ levees. The Corps, in a news release, said on Friday they closed the last of the 90 bays that had been open and although the water levels are receding, the Corps said the river remains elevated.
SHRIMP SEASON
Shrimp season partially closes in Mississippi, Alabama
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Shrimp season in Mississippi and Alabama has come to a close _ at least in some areas. In a news release, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said all waters west of the Gulfport Ship Channel and south of the Intracoastal Waterway in Mississippi territorial waters closed Friday to shrimping. The closure took effect just after midnight. But in other areas the shrimping season continues. In Alabama, commercial and recreational shrimp harvesting closed at 6 a.m. The waters closed include the Mississippi Sound and Mobile Bay. Those areas will reopen at 6 a.m. June 1.