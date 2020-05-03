Exciting changes at Sparkman Middle School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When students and teachers return to Sparkman Middle School in the fall, they will be greeted with a lot of improvements.
Workers just put the finishing touches on a new digital marquee in front of the school.
They’re just about finished with a new, more secure front office with a new check-in area and protected corridor for students to and from the band room.
The middle school has a new student drop off system and new carpool lanes, as well.
