Everlina’s Southern Cooking restaurant face challenges due to COVID-19

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) -As you’ve seen during the corona-virus pandemic, every restaurant owner in the Tennessee Valley has been forced to adjust they way they operate their business to serve customers.
Everlina’s Southern Cooking restaurant has only been in business for two years in Hazel Green.
Business was booming and co-owner Eric Alexander said they were serving delicious food to about 100 people a day.
That all changed when they had to close their dining area due to COVID-19 and now they only serve about 15 people a day.
As a result, Eric said he and his wife Everlina applied for small business grants, but haven’t been successful in receiving any assistance.
“We don’t have the people that can go out and get the funding for us. As a small black business, we don’t have the office people to go out and get the funding and run the business at the same time," said Alexander.
Alexander said they have been staying afloat thanks to their loyal customers and curbside orders, but is hoping they can get some financial assistance soon to keep their business open.
