Despite tragedy, Madison County teen gets a big surprise

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) -Hunter Wanca who is paralyzed from the chest down after getting shot more than eight months ago inside his home in Toney has a big reason to smile.
His teacher, classmates, and friends surprised him with a parade outside his house thanks to the organization Magic Moments who made one of his biggest dreams come true.
He’s going to Disney World.
He also received an Xbox gift card and his favorite candy.
WAFF 48 spoke to Hunter and he said he is happy about his upcoming trip.
“I’m happy to get things that make me happy and make other people happy because hey we get to go to Disneyland. That’s going to be really fun, I’m guessing because they have fast things and I like fast things," said Wanca.
Hunter will be able to take one lucky friend with him and his grandparents to Disney World in October.
