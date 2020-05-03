Another beautiful day today | More rain then a cool down during the workweek

Part two of the weekend looks just as good as yesterday, and today will be even warmer. Sunshine will be abundant and highs will rise into the mid 80s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. A weak front will slide southward and could spark a few showers could sneak in tonight, especially in middle Tennessee, along with additional clouds.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday. Another system will pass through Tuesday, and Wednesday will be dry once again as drier air moves in behind the system.
Cooler air will work its way in Wednesday. Thursday looks quiet with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Friday’s cold front brings more cool air into the area. The beginning of the workweek will be above average with highs in the 80s, but the end of the week will be below average with highs in the 60s.
