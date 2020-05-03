Ala. National Guard plans flyovers to salute COVID-19 response efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Guard plans to conduct flyovers to salute COVID-19 response efforts.
According to the Alabama National Guard, aircraft from the 187th Fighter Wing based out of Dannelly Field in Montgomery and the 117th Air Refueling Wing based out of Birmingham plan to conduct flyovers on Tuesday to honor health care workers, first responders, essential employees, and all others serving to support COVID-19 response efforts.
The Alabama National Guard said these operational training missions are being conducted as part of the nationwide Air Force Salutes flyover under Operation American Resolve.
The tentative schedule for each wing is:
187th Fighter Wing
Auburn: 12 p.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Tuskegee: 12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Montgomery: 12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Tuscaloosa: 12 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Decatur: 12:15 p.m. – 12:25 p.m.
Mobile: 12:10 p.m. – 12:20 p.m.
Dothan: 12:30 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.
117th Air Refueling Wing
Huntsville Hospital: 12:45 p.m.
St. Vincent’s East: 1:07 p.m.
St. Vincent’s: 1:10 p.m.
UAB: 1:10 p.m.
Princeton: 1:10 p.m.
Shelby: 1:16 p.m.
Grandview: 1:23 p.m.
Brookwood: 1:23 p.m.
UAB Highlands: 1:24 p.m.
The Alabama National Guard said the flyovers could be delayed or postponed due to weather, air traffic or maintenance.
Residents in the areas around the hospitals listed above will be able to see the flyovers from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyovers.
Viewers are encouraged to tag the Alabama National Guard, the 187th FW, and the 117th ARW using the hashtags #WeSaluteAlabama, #AirForceSalutes and #TogetherAL in photos and videos of the flyover.
