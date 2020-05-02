One person killed in wreck in Lawrence County; ALEA says victim wasn’t wearing seatbelt

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead following a wreck in the Hatton Community of Lawrence County.
State Troopers say the crash happened around 2:20 Saturday afternoon. 54-year-old Howard Dwight Masterson was killed when the 1968 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. The wreck happened on County Road 236, 10 miles south of Leighton.
Troopers say Masterson was unrestrained and died at the scene of the crash. ALEA continues to investigate the accident.
