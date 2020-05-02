Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Triple Crown racing season is a sure bet to be unlike any other. The Kentucky Derby has been postponed from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. No new dates have been set for the Preakness and Belmont. For the first time since 1931, it's possible the series could be run out of order. Horses might kick off the series in New York at the Belmont, run the Preakness in July and conclude it with the Derby on Labor Day weekend. Talks are ongoing among the host tracks and broadcaster NBC.
UNDATED (AP) — The 146th Kentucky Derby was postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of coronavirus concerns. It will mark the first time since 1945 that horse racing’s marquee event will not run on the first Saturday in May. It now falls on Labor Day weekend, which kicks off college football season. Louisville’s Churchill Downs remains the Kentucky Derby’s home, and last year's race drew 150,729. It remains to be seen whether this year's race will include spectators as track officials hope.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — More than a dozen thoroughbreds tried but came up a race short of becoming racing's first Triple Crown winner since Affirmed in 1978. American Pharoah ended the 37-year drought in 2015 by winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. His historic quest began with the Derby, where the 5-2 favorite beat Firing Line by a length before a record 170,513 at Churchill Downs.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran safety Ibraheim Campbell.Campbell spent much of last season recovering from a knee injury before the Green Bay Packers activated him from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Nov. 5. He played seven regular-season games with three starts and had 15 tackles as well as two special-teams stops. The 2015 fourth-round draft pick from Northwestern has played for the Cleveland Browns (2015-17), Houston Texans (2017), Dallas Cowboys (2018), New York Jets (2018) and Packers (2018-19).