Florence Lauderdale Animal services to participate in “Empty The Shelters” event

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mark your calendars for an important week long event. Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services will participate in the “Empty The Shelters” National COVID-19 Relief program.
The event runs Saturday, May 9th through Sunday, May 17th.
BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees across the country that week. You can adopt a pet from the Florence-Lauderdale Animal shelter for $25. BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor the remainder of the adoption fee. Plus, for one week following the promotion, BISSELL Pet Foundation will also cover the same cost for new foster families who fall in love and decide to adopt their pets.
All adoptions will be facilitated by appointment only to adhere to social distancing guidelines!
Florence Lauderdale Animal Services is located at 3240 Roberson Road, Florence, AL 35630
To get pre-approved please contact the shelter for details.
