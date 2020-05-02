Dry, sunny, and warm Saturday

Next week brings more clouds and small rain chances to begin the week. A system will move through, and isolated to scattered showers are possible during the first half of the workweek. Calmer and drier conditions return at the end of the week. Cooler air will also move in behind the system. The workweek starts off with highs in the 80s, but Wednesday drops peak temperatures into the mid 70s, and Thursday and Friday will have highs in the lower 70s.