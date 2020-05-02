Dry, sunny, and warm Saturday

High pressure once again gives the area tranquil conditions today. The winds will flow in from the southwest, pushing in warmer air into the Tennessee Valley. The day warms up nicely with plenty of sunshine. High rise into the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees with a mostly clear sky. Sunday has a small rain chance, mainly for the evening hours, but most stay rain-free all weekend.
Next week brings more clouds and small rain chances to begin the week. A system will move through, and isolated to scattered showers are possible during the first half of the workweek. Calmer and drier conditions return at the end of the week. Cooler air will also move in behind the system. The workweek starts off with highs in the 80s, but Wednesday drops peak temperatures into the mid 70s, and Thursday and Friday will have highs in the lower 70s.
