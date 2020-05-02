Clear & mild tonight; More sun & 80s Sunday

Fair skies stay in place for the rest of the evening with warm temperatures overnight near 60 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
A few more clouds will move in for Sunday with more sunshine than clouds, breezy south winds will boost temps into the low to middle 80s.
A weak disturbance will move through late Sunday night bringing a slight chance for isolated rain showers, showers will be most likely into Middle Tennessee. The week will start off with mostly cloudy skies and isolated to widely scattered showers, highs will be in the middle 80s. A better chance at scattered rain showers and potentially isolated stronger storms will be possible on Tuesday as a weak cold front moves through the area.
Temperatures will cool a bit into the 70s for Wednesday with clearing skies. Much cooler air will settle in for the end of the week with highs staying well below average in the 60s!
The long-term temperatures trend for mid-May is looking much cooler for the eastern half of the United States.
