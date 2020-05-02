Athens plans for National Day of Prayer change

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Another annual event is changing, normally on the first Thursday of May, millions of people gather in public settings across the country to pray, for the National Day of Prayer.
One of those places people gather is on the steps of the Limestone County Courthouse.
This year, that event will look a bit different.
The Athens Limestone Ministerial Alliance is working to put together a pre-recorded event, so people can participate wherever they are and maintain social distancing.
City and county leaders will take part in that event.
“We’re gonna come together, it’ll be a group of pastors, it’ll be Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Limestone County commission chairman Colin Daly, among others,” Mark Klaus, the pastor at Athens Apostolic Christian Church.
You can tune in to watch the pre-recorded event next Thursday, May 7th, at noon, on the Athens Limestone Ministerial Alliance facebook page.
