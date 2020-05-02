Amber alert issued for abducted child; last seen in Centreville, Alabama

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert.
The Centreville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for your assistance in locating Miy’Angel Crutchfield. She’s a black female, 6 years of age, she is missing two front teeth and her hair is half braided.
Miy’Angel was possibly wearing pink lounge pants and a white shirt around around 9:00 Saturday morning.
She is believed to be in extreme danger.
ALEA says she was abducted by 22-year-old Jasmine Denise Crutchfield, black female with M K J S tattoo on wrist.
They may be traveling in a Silver sedan with Ohio plates. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Centreville Police Department at 205-926-3129; or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.