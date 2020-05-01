Video shows ‘paving’ scam in action

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You’ve heard of the “too good to be true” scams. Video obtained by WAFF 48 News appears to show one in action. The man in the doorbell camera footage is now facing home fraud charges, according to authorities.
The video was captured April 14.
It shows a man asking a homeowner if they would like their driveway paved. However, the homeowner quickly denies.
According to the Better Business Bureau, this is a common scam that ramps up during the warmer months.
There are some red flags: if the contractor randomly approaches you for work, a lack of license and a “too good to be true” deal.
“You need to be very careful about who you speak with, who you allow to do the work. There are so many local and reputable companies that have been vetted by the Better Business Bureau that are known to do good work," said Julia Cherry with the BBB.
Cherry also says doing as much research on a company as you can and asking others in the community for a review is a safe practice.
The man in the video is Adam Burton. He tells the homeowner he is the owner of ACS Paving, a phony business.
Adam Christopher Burton, age 37 of Athens, was charged with two counts of home repair fraud, criminal impersonation, and violation of the State Board of Health rule. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on a $3,500 bond last Friday with drug charges pending in Madison County.
We’ve also learned he once faced similar charges in Baldwin County.
Anyone who believes he/she is a victim of Burton’s scam in Limestone County is asked to call 256-232-0111 for Investigator Durden.
