Sunny, warm, & breezy today with 80s for the weekend!

Happy Friday! It is a bit cooler out there to start today, but we have a nice warm stretch ahead!
Temperatures are into the low to mid 40s in some spots this morning with clear skies and calm winds. It won't stay chilly all day as we expect a nice warm up as we move through the day today and into the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low to mid 70s. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph and we will see plenty of sunshine.
The beautiful weather will continue into the weekend. Both days bring us sunshine and temperatures into the low to mid 80s. There will be occasional gusts out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, but it doesn't look like it will be too strong all day. There is a small chance for some rain late Sunday, but it is more likely that will move in on Monday. Overall, it should be a great weekend to get outdoors, just expect some slightly muggy conditions.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
