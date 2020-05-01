Sunny, warm, & breezy today with 80s for the weekend!

The beautiful weather will continue into the weekend. Both days bring us sunshine and temperatures into the low to mid 80s. There will be occasional gusts out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, but it doesn't look like it will be too strong all day. There is a small chance for some rain late Sunday, but it is more likely that will move in on Monday. Overall, it should be a great weekend to get outdoors, just expect some slightly muggy conditions.