Social distancing while enjoying Historic Preservation Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many postponements and cancellations but celebrating and preserving Huntsville’s historic structures and heritage can still happen during the time of social distancing.
The City of Huntsville and Huntsville Historic Preservation Commission (HHPC) launched an all-digital #ThisPlaceMattersHsv campaign on Friday.
The campaign runs the duration National Historic Preservation Month. This is an annual observance spearheaded by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Huntsville has celebrated four straight years with a campaign for Rocket City residents and fans.
Because more people are staying home to help slow the spread of coronavirus, the #ThisPlaceMatterHsv campaign will look a little different compared to previous years. Instead of convening for in-person events, the City will host interactive content on HuntsvilleAL.gov and through social media.
“We didn’t want to miss an opportunity to foster the awareness and appreciation of the historic places that matter in our community,” City Preservation Planner Katie Stamps said.
“I am thankful that social media allows us to safely connect with each other to share the importance of historic preservation and community heritage.”
Mayor Tommy Battle said this year’s campaign highlights the critical role history and historic places play in the growth and progress of Huntsville.
“Historic preservation has always been a priority for the City of Huntsville,” he said. “Now more than ever, we look to our history to better understand where we’ve been and where we’re going and #ThisPlaceMattersHsv helps us do that.”
Although this year’s effort is all online, residents can still get outside and enjoy Huntsville’s historic structures – 6 feet apart. While social distancing at the places that matter to you, feel free to share your photos and videos with us by using the hashtag #ThisPlaceMattersHsv.
For more information about HHPC, visit the City’s website.
