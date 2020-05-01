Small business in Scottsboro reopens after safer-at-home order

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Thanks to Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer-at-home order, many retailers across the Tennessee Valley open back up today.
“It’s about time, it’s been way too long for people to be shut in,” said Joyce Bess, customer.
Bess shops at Hammer’s Department store often.
But due to COVID-19, she hasn’t been able to for the past six weeks.
Stores are now able to operate at 50 percent capacity, which manager Anita Kern is grateful for after taking a financial hit.
“You buy all these clothing and then you have to close down and can’t sell any of it, so yea financially it has been tough," said Kern.
Bess said the pandemic has pushed her to support small businesses.
“They would go under if they can’t make money, I mean there are so many people that are out of work right now," said Bess.
As for Kern, she said her business is following all safety guidelines and going the extra mile to ensure customers are protected.
“After people try on the clothes, we steam them before they come back out on the floor to make sure we kill any germs that may be lurking around," said Kern.
Masks and hand sanitizer are now available for customers to purchase to help reduce the spread.
