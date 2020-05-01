Point Mallard Park delays opening date following ‘Safer-at-Home’ guidelines

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Point Mallard Park will not be opening as originally planned on May 23.
Due to guidelines listed within Gov. Ivey’s ‘Safer-at-Home’ order, the park will delay opening until further notice. According to a statement issued by the City of Decatur, the highest priority is to maintain safety of all future guests and staff members.
Residents are encouraged to visit the Point Mallard Park website for future updates on when the park could potentially open.
