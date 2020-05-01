North Alabama courthouses, county offices starting to reopen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple courthouses and county offices in North Alabama have plans to reopen after closing due to COVID-19 concerns.
JACKSON COUNTY
- Commission: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Senior citizens and the disabled, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. closed for cleaning, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. open to the general public
- County Offices: Open
LAWRENCE COUNTY
- Courthouse: Open Monday, May 11
- Maximum of 10 people in the courthouse at one time
LIMESTONE COUNTY
- County Offices: open Monday, May 11
- Senior Centers: Closed
MARSHALL COUNTY
- Courthouse: Closed until May 18, 2020
- All Satellite Offices: Closed until May 18, 2020
MORGAN COUNTY
- Courthouse: Open Monday, May 4, 2020
This list will be updated as more information is announced.
