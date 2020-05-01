North Alabama courthouses, county offices starting to reopen

(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 1, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 11:16 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple courthouses and county offices in North Alabama have plans to reopen after closing due to COVID-19 concerns.

JACKSON COUNTY

  • Commission: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Senior citizens and the disabled, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. closed for cleaning, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. open to the general public
  • County Offices: Open

LAWRENCE COUNTY

  • Courthouse: Open Monday, May 11
  • Maximum of 10 people in the courthouse at one time

LIMESTONE COUNTY

  • County Offices: open Monday, May 11
  • Senior Centers: Closed

MARSHALL COUNTY

MORGAN COUNTY

  • Courthouse: Open Monday, May 4, 2020

This list will be updated as more information is announced.

