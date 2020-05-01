No Jubilee festival this year, but you can still see the balloons

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s been a change of plans for the Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic.
Jubilee president Ramona Evans says there won’t be a festival this year. This means the standard gathering at Point Mallard Park is canceled.
This means, per social distancing guidelines, there will be no gatherings or car, tractor or arts and crafts shows. Tethered flights are also canceled.
However, if weather permits, the hot air balloon pilots will lift off at various areas around Decatur and Morgan County on May 23. They’re aiming for a 6:30 a.m. launch, and more pilots who may want to fly in the afternoon.
If weather is bad, they will try again May 24.
Evans calls it their “Remote Jubilee Festival.”
The flights will not be competitive.
Balloons will be set up around major high traffic areas Saturday night so people can drive by and see them as they’re glowing.
Evans said Jubilee started as a way for Decatur and Morgan County to be seen and recognized. She said they want to continue that this year, and she hopes people will be able to see the balloons and drive around the county to enjoy them.
A second one-day event may take place over the summer.
