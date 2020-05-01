More online activity during pandemic leads to increase in child exploitation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Reports are proving what common sense unfortunately predicts... With more kids spending more time online, local law enforcement is seeing an uptick in child exploitation crimes.
“There are sites that are aggressively soliciting either child exploitation videos, or they’re actually engaging with children that are gaming or on different social media platforms or applications and posing as another 9-year-old little girl when it’s a 35-year-old man somewhere," says U.S. Attorney Jay Town.
The fact that more people are staying home and spending so much time on devices has likely contributed to the increase.
“As disgusting as that is, we also have to be mindful this is predatory times," says Town. "This is exactly when predators, the worst among us, are going to prey on our better angels.”
In light of this, Town wants to remind parents to be aware of what their children are doing online.
“We really have to be certain as to not only what we’re clicking on and not spending five hundred bucks on fraudulent good, but who’s accessing our children.”
