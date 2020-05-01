Madison teacher donates stimulus check to students, charity

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison teacher performed a righteous act of kindness this week.
Kent Chambers is a precalculus teacher at Bob Jones High School.
Instead of keeping his stimulus check, he decided to donate it.
Secretly, until now, he paid several months of utility bills for some Bob Jones students and their families who have been out of work.
“I’m just trying to help people. I never really wanted any attention for it, but maybe somebody else will decide to help other people. I’ve had people help me in the past, so whenever somebody is in need, you should help them," said Chambers.
Chambers gave $600 to a charity close to his heart and the remaining balance to the students.
