Local manufacturer donates $2M in product for medical workers

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - During the covid-19 pandemic, many people are looking for ways to show their appreciation for medical professionals.
CEO and founder of Redline Steel Colin Wayne’s late stepmother was a nurse for more than 35 years before she passed.
Our partners at the News Courier spoke with Colin. He said he started a special “Giveback Collection” of home decor inspired by those in the medical field.
His goal was to give away one-thousand products. Colin has surpassed that goal. He has given away about two-million-dollars in products across America since march.
