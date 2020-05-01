Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee campuses are proposing no tuition increases for the upcoming academic year. According to a news release from UT, the Board of Trustees has already agreed not to increase tuition at the UT Health Science Center in Memphis. The advisory boards for the Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin campuses will meet in early May. Their recommendations will be submitted to the trustees for a final decision in June. If approved, it will be the first time in the university’s history that all four campuses had no tuition increase. UT President Randy Boyd says students are struggling, and UT wants to help them continue their educations.