Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Kentucky Derby had been scheduled for May 2. It will now be run Sept. 5 to kick off Labor Day weekend. That means the first Saturday in May has yielded to the legs of a bunch of slowpokes. Seattle Slow headlines a field of turtles that will race in the Kentucky Turtle Derby. The sounds may be familiar for Derby fans. Triple Crown announcer Larry Collmus is calling the race and bugler Steve Buttleman will serenade viewers prior to the turtles taking off.
UNDATED (AP) — Wake Forest has hired East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes as its men’s basketball coach. The announcement Thursday follows a search that concluded less than a week after the school fired Danny Manning. Forbes went 130-43 in five seasons at ETSU with two Southern Conference Tournament championships. That included a 30-win season last year, along with the league tournament title before the NCAA Tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Forbes inherits a Wake Forest program with two winning seasons and one NCAA bid in the past decade.
UNDATED (AP) — The G League's plan to sign elite players and offer them a spot in a one-year program that will prep them for the NBA draft is making a splash. Three players have signed deals with the new program, all turning down big-time college offers in exchange for six-figure salaries and a chance to spend a year essentially majoring in basketball.