Eight Madison County pastors work together to pick earliest reopening date

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Not being able to go to church has been difficult for many of us. But deciding when it is safe return, is even more difficult.
This week leaders from eight different churches in Madison County came together to come up with a unified plan!
“I sensed relief in the room that people said, ‘oh ok we're not on our own,’”
Eight different churches, with different points of view, but they all have the same goal: doing what's best for their congregations.
“When we were making the decision about when to close six, seven weeks ago I felt like I was on my own,” senior pastor for First Baptist Church Huntsville said.
Pastor Collins says he invited local pastors so they could work together, share ideas, and come up with a plan to safely welcome everyone back.
The lead pastor for the Cove Church says it is something he hopes they do more often
“I know that our tendency as pastor is to get our head in our own local church. The capital c church of the city where we're beyond just our own denominational lines and walls and we're able to collaborate for the benefit of the people of our city. It's a beautiful thing to see,” Cove Church lead pastor John Tanner said.
But the big question, what did they come up with?
Right now, they’ve agreed to reopen no sooner than Sunday, May 31
But, that may be pushed back even further if conditions don’t get better.
“No pastor in that room would in good conscience would want to expose our congregants to danger,” Pastor Don Darius Butler said.
Pastor Collins says they also discussed having their members wear masks, if that’s what’s still being recommended.
And he tells us there’s a possibility of roping off every other pew in order to make sure people are socially distanced.
But until then, the pastor for the First Missionary Church, Darius Butler says right now is an opportunity to strengthen your faith.
“Of course there is always a disappointment when we can’t convene in person. What this does is it stress tests are true commitment to church not as building but church as body of Christ,” Butler said.
Pastor Tanner says he's walking out of the meeting with more confidence.
“Once you realize that other people are right there with you on that then you can lead with more confidence as we go back to our own congregations and our own staff teams,” Tanner said.
Tanner says they also discussed ways to work together for the benefit of the city beyond the COVID-19 crisis.
The pastors are planning on meeting again on May 20 to reassess the situation.
We will update you on what’s decided then.
