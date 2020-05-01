Changes to Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic this year

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s been a change of plans for the Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic.
Jubilee president Ramona Evans says there will still be an event, but it will be a limited, one-day event on May 23.
This means, per social distancing guidelines, there will be no gatherings or car, tractor or arts and crafts shows. No tethered rides will be available.
Spectators are asked to respect social distancing rules and not approach the balloons, crews or pilots.
On May 23, local balloon pilots will launch from different locations throughout Decatur and Morgan County in a noncompetitive flight at 6:30 a.m. If the weather is unsuitable, the events may take place on May 24.
That Saturday evening about 8 p.m., balloon pilots will inflate their balloons at different locations around Decatur and Morgan County and glow for viewing from a distance.
Evans calls it their “Remote Jubilee Festival.”
Evans said Jubilee started as a way for Decatur and Morgan County to be seen and recognized. She said they want to continue that this year, and she hopes people will be able to see the balloons and drive around the county to enjoy them.
A second one-day event may take place over the summer.
