Celebrating Reggie: graduating seniors honored in different ways during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of North Alabama graduates in the class of 2020 won’t get a cap, a gown or hear their name as they cross the stage.
This is the reality for the Class of 2020. Commencement ceremonies across the state were called off amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Alabama A&M was supposed to hold their commencement ceremony Friday, May 1 at the Von Braun Center. Instead, the university will be holding this virtually on their website.
WAFF’s own Reggie Reese was supposed to take part in that ceremony. He is part of our production crew. When news broke that it was canceled, we couldn’t let this day pass without recognizing his accomplishments.
Congratulations Reggie! We are so proud of you!
