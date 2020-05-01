Bur-Tex Hosiery donates 40,000 masks to Marshall County hospitals, hospice facility

FYFFE, Ala. (WAFF) - To help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, a local hosiery company in Fyffe, Alabama has changed their production to making masks.
Bur-Tex Hosiery Inc. has been in business since the 1980’s.
The company typically makes socks, but now the operation has shifted to making masks to help fight off COVID-19.
“We had a bunch of inventories laying around and we wanted to help the front-line people that are not able to get the masks," said CEO Brent Burgess.
On the front-lines, working around the clock to serve patients with COVID-19, are health professionals at Marshall Medical Centers.
They were grateful to receive 30,000 donated masks thanks to Bur-Tex Hosiery.
“As we move to open elective surgeries slowly and safely next week, we are going to need a lot more masks. These are great because they are reusable so once we give one to a patient they can take it home," said Andrea Oliver, director of the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers.
Shepherd Cove Hospice serves patients and families in nine counties through in-patient units and home care.
Bur-Tex donated 10,000 masks to keep their staff protected.
“We have not currently served a COVID-19 patient, but we need all of the PPE and supplies to help prevent us from spreading that to a vulnerable population. So, we want to make sure that we want to take precautions for our staff and families as we go in out of homes," said Beth Ann Parnell, chief relations officer.
Burgess said it is the company’s goal to serve, protect and put a smile on everyone’s face during the pandemic.
The masks have a black background, but come in a variety of unique designs.
Burgess said so far, they have been able to produce 1.5 million masks. On Saturday, May 2, the community will be allowed drive thru at the facility and purchase a family pack of four for $10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
