Athens church makes care packages for hospital workers

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Communities often rally together in a time of need, and now is no different.
Members of Clements Baptist Church in Athens put together 250 care packages for health care workers at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Mission pastor Will Herndon says families helped assemble the baskets. He says it’s a way to show the community’s appreciation for those workers.
One of the nurses says she is so grateful for the donation.
“We just wanted everybody to know what they’ve meant to us through all this. We truly couldn’t have made it through without our community members. We love them all and we appreciate it so much," said nurse coordinator Pam Gaston.
The care packages are filled with snacks and handwritten notes.
