Athens Bible School students put on parade for their teachers

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s no secret that being out of the classroom is hard for teachers and children.
On Friday, students at Athens Bible School had a parade for their teachers.
It’s a little different than the parades teachers have had for students.
The students and their families drove to the school. Teachers were lined up outside. Students passed by, and everyone waved at each other.
“Well, we have students as far away as Tennessee. It’s hard to get to them all, so we thought it would be easier for them to come to us,” said headmaster Randy Adams. “I hope it’s some encouragement there are brighter days ahead and we’re looking forward to it. I’ve heard the teachers saying how much they miss the kids. I think it’s good for all of us. It’s working out good.”
Only about 250 students attend the school, ranging from preschool to 12th grade.
