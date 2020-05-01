ADOL receiving at least 5,000 calls per day, working to pay unemployment claims

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) continues to receive more calls than it can answer, and in some cases, more than its system can handle.
“A lot of people are calling hundreds of times a day which is not really helping them either because as those calls go through, it basically locks the phone systems down,” explained Tara Hutchison, Communications Director, ADOL.
She added, “When someone is able to get through, and I understand you have to call to get through, it’s a catch-22 situation, but when they are able to get through and they are able to leave their name and number for a call back, they do not need to continue to call.”
Hutchison said ADOL receives more than 5,000 per day.
“There is an overwhelming volume of calls and it’s certainly daunting and we are doing everything in our power to get through that volume.”
When someone is able to leave a message, Hutchison said it can take up to five days for the call to be returned.
“Our staff are getting to them as quickly as they can but they are humans and can only call so many people per hour,” said Hutchison.
ADOL launched the online “claim tracker” tool a few weeks ago to allow people to check their claims without calling the inquiry line. After recognizing many people were calling to change their PIN, ADOL upgraded the tracker to where that can be changed online, too.
“That was a lot of problems where people had forgotten their PIN or needed to change it so now they can do that themselves,” said Hutchison.
ADOL is now accepting paperwork related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims online whereas before, that had to be mailed.
“A lot of people were calling, ‘Hey did you get my PUA documents?’ when they were having to mail them in, but now if they are uploading them via the tracker they will see that confirmation,” said Hutchison.
ADOL has contracted with a call center to help answer calls and has asked dozens of retired employees to come back on a temporary basis.
“We are bringing back retired employees that have left the department, but they still have years’ worth of institutional knowledge to help us work through this backlog,” said Hutchison.
As of Thursday, ADOL had paid 69% of COVID-19 unemployment claims.
